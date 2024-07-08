Copper wire stolen from oil field near Red Deer: Alberta RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP are asking for assistance to find suspects connected to the theft of copper wire from an oil field site west of Spruce View, near Red Deer.

RCMP said they received a report July 6 that the cables had been taken from the site on Range Road 40 and Township Road 360.

Police believe the suspects broke through a gate on the property and stole a large amount of electrical cables, causing damages to the site in the $100,000 range.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.