Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Copper wire stolen from oil field near Red Deer: Alberta RCMP

By Cam Green Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 4:16 pm
1 min read
Police in northern Alberta are investigating a fatal collision on a rural highway east of Grande Prairie. View image in full screen
Innisfail RCMP are investigating the theft of electrical cables from an oil field site near Spruce View, that also caused significant property damage. File/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta RCMP are asking for assistance to find suspects connected to the theft of copper wire from an oil field site west of Spruce View, near Red Deer.

RCMP said they received a report July 6 that the cables had been taken from the site on Range Road 40 and Township Road 360.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police believe the suspects broke through a gate on the property and stole a large amount of electrical cables, causing damages to the site in the $100,000 range.

Trending Now

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices