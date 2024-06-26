Alberta RCMP release photo of truck where human remains were found in fall, seek tips on homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit has released new information about its investigation into the discovery of human remains in Bow Valley Provincial Park on Nov. 3, 2023.

Police released an image on Wednesday of the pickup truck in which the human remains were found.

They said the truck is a white 1998 Dodge Ram with Alberta licence plate numbers CNF1057.

“(Investigators believe the truck) was stolen from the Dalhousie neighbourhood in northwest Calgary in the early morning hours of Oct. 24, 2023,” the RCMP said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police also said an autopsy on Nov. 6, 2023 determined the person who died was male and that they were the victim of a homicide.

The RCMP is hoping that anyone with information about the truck, the victim or what happened will call the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000, or their local police department.

Story continues below advertisement

Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online at www.P3Tips.com.

Bow Valley Provincial Park is located about a one-hour drive west of Calgary.