Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cochrane RCMP say human remains found in ‘suspicious vehicle’ in provincial park

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted November 4, 2023 9:15 pm
The RCMP logo. Cochrane RCMP are investigating human remains found in a 'suspicious vehicle' on Friday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo. Cochrane RCMP are investigating human remains found in a 'suspicious vehicle' on Friday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Cochrane RCMP are investigating human remains found in a “suspicious vehicle” on Friday morning.

According to a Saturday evening news release, Mounties were called to Widowmaker Trail Head in Bow Valley Provincial Park on Friday at 10:25 a.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Police officers said they found human remains inside the vehicle.

The Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating the incident and an autopsy is scheduled in Calgary on Monday, Nov. 6.

Police are asking for dashcam footage of the incident from the area around Highway 1 and Highway 40 between Oct. 29 and Nov. 3. Police said the footage may show smoke from the area around Widowmaker Trail Head.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices