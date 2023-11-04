Cochrane RCMP say human remains found in ‘suspicious vehicle’ in provincial park

Send this page to someone via email

Cochrane RCMP are investigating human remains found in a “suspicious vehicle” on Friday morning.

According to a Saturday evening news release, Mounties were called to Widowmaker Trail Head in Bow Valley Provincial Park on Friday at 10:25 a.m. for reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Police officers said they found human remains inside the vehicle.

The Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating the incident and an autopsy is scheduled in Calgary on Monday, Nov. 6.

Police are asking for dashcam footage of the incident from the area around Highway 1 and Highway 40 between Oct. 29 and Nov. 3. Police said the footage may show smoke from the area around Widowmaker Trail Head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers.