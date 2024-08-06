Dangerous person alert issued in Alberta’s Wheatland County for 2 suspects: police

Send this page to someone via email

Strathmore RCMP issued a dangerous person alert for Wheatland County on Monday over what it called two armed and dangerous suspects.

The alert was issued at 1:32pm for the area near Highway 564 and Range Road 252, east of Calgary.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said anyone in the area of Highway 564, Township Road 262, and Range Roads 253 and 251 to shelter in place immediately.

Residents were being advised to lock their doors and windows, and do not answer the door.

Motorists were also warned to not pick up strangers.

RCMP said everyone needs to stay away from the area, and a containment has been set up.

More to come.