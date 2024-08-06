Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dangerous person alert issued in Alberta’s Wheatland County for 2 suspects: police

By Cam Green Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 4:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia mass shooting: Public inquiry calls for ‘major changes’ to RCMP oversight, review of public alerting'
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Public inquiry calls for ‘major changes’ to RCMP oversight, review of public alerting
RELATED - Commissioner Michael MacDonald, the chair of the Mass Casualty Commission, presented the inquiry's report into the Nova Scotia mass shooting which includes 130 recommendations. He said among the recommendations is a call for "major changes" to RCMP oversight, a process to rethink the structure of policing in Nova Scotia, and national review of public alerting – Mar 30, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Strathmore RCMP issued a dangerous person alert for Wheatland County on Monday over what it called two armed and dangerous suspects.

The alert was issued at 1:32pm for the area near Highway 564 and Range Road 252, east of Calgary.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said anyone in the area of Highway 564, Township Road 262, and Range Roads 253 and 251 to shelter in place immediately.

Residents were being advised to lock their doors and windows, and do not answer the door.

Trending Now

Motorists were also warned to not pick up strangers.

RCMP said everyone needs to stay away from the area, and a containment has been set up.

More to come.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices