Alberta manhunt: Utility company confirms worker shot, search for suspects continues

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a manhunt continues in southern Alberta after two people were shot on Tuesday and a utility provider in the province confirms one of its employees is one of the victims.

On Tuesday night, the RCMP confirmed that one of the two victims died of their injuries.

“While we are not at liberty to discuss the particulars of this event given that the incident remains under investigation, we can share that while performing routine work, one of our employees was shot and sustained an injury during the encounter reported by RCMP in Strathmore on Tuesday,” Fortis Alberta said in a statement issued to Global News.

“The employee was treated for the injury and released from the hospital later that evening.”

Police said officers from the Strathmore RCMP detachment were called to a shooting in the area of Range Road 282 and Township Road 250 in Rocky View County and found the two victims. The one victim was already dead when officers arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

“After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene in a stolen Rocky View County work truck,” police said. “They dumped the truck at Range Road 260 and Township Road 252, located in Wheatland County, and fled the scene.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“RCMP quickly located this vehicle and a search of the area was conducted.”

View image in full screen Police said officers from the Strathmore RCMP detachment were called to a shooting on Aug. 6, 2024 in the area of Range Road 282 and Township Road 250 in Rocky View County and found two victims. They believe the suspects fled in a stolen Rocky View County truck. Supplied by RCMP

Global News emailed Rocky View County officials to ask if one of its employees was one of the victims of the shooting. County officials did not answer that question but issued a statement in response.

“It is with great sadness and shock that we inform you that our colleague, Colin Hough, has passed away following an incident that occurred earlier today,” they said.

Reeve Crystal Kissel also issued a statement, saying people in her community are “shocked and heartbroken by this devastating event.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We will support Colin’s family and colleagues in any way we can as we stand together in grieving this loss.”

Byron Riemann, the county’s chief administrative officer, said this “tragic and senseless act has deeply affected us all.”

“Colin was a valued member of our team, and we extend our deepest condolences to Colin’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

After officers responded to the shooting on Tuesday, police issued a shelter-in-place order for people living in the area shortly after 1 p.m.

“A thorough search was completed and the suspects were not located,” the RCMP said. “At 4:34 p.m., the shelter-in-place (order) was lifted.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the event or who may have dashcam video of the area from between 11:50 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to call the Strathmore RCMP detachment at 403-934-3968, or to call Crime Stoppers.

“Do not approach the suspects if encountered,” the RCMP said. “They are considered armed and dangerous.”

Strathmore is located about 50 kilometres east of Calgary.