Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta manhunt: Utility company confirms worker shot, search for suspects continues

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted August 7, 2024 1:52 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta manhunt for fatal shooting suspects'
Alberta manhunt for fatal shooting suspects
WATCH ABOVE: A manhunt is underway in southern Alberta after two people were shot and one died of their injuries on Tuesday in Rocky View County, just outside Calgary. Elissa Carpenter reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police say a manhunt continues in southern Alberta after two people were shot on Tuesday and a utility provider in the province confirms one of its employees is one of the victims.

On Tuesday night, the RCMP confirmed that one of the two victims died of their injuries.

“While we are not at liberty to discuss the particulars of this event given that the incident remains under investigation, we can share that while performing routine work, one of our employees was shot and sustained an injury during the encounter reported by RCMP in Strathmore on Tuesday,” Fortis Alberta said in a statement issued to Global News.

“The employee was treated for the injury and released from the hospital later that evening.”

Police said officers from the Strathmore RCMP detachment were called to a shooting in the area of Range Road 282 and Township Road 250 in Rocky View County and found the two victims. The one victim was already dead when officers arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

“After the shooting, the suspects fled the scene in a stolen Rocky View County work truck,” police said. “They dumped the truck at Range Road 260 and Township Road 252, located in Wheatland County, and fled the scene.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“RCMP quickly located this vehicle and a search of the area was conducted.”

Police said officers from the Strathmore RCMP detachment were called to a shooting on Aug. 6, 2024 in the area of Range Road 282 and Township Road 250 in Rocky View County and found two victims. They believe the suspects fled in a stolen Rocky View County truck. View image in full screen
Police said officers from the Strathmore RCMP detachment were called to a shooting on Aug. 6, 2024 in the area of Range Road 282 and Township Road 250 in Rocky View County and found two victims. They believe the suspects fled in a stolen Rocky View County truck. Supplied by RCMP

Global News emailed Rocky View County officials to ask if one of its employees was one of the victims of the shooting. County officials did not answer that question but issued a statement in response.

“It is with great sadness and shock that we inform you that our colleague, Colin Hough, has passed away following an incident that occurred earlier today,” they said.

Trending Now

Reeve Crystal Kissel also issued a statement, saying people in her community are “shocked and heartbroken by this devastating event.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We will support Colin’s family and colleagues in any way we can as we stand together in grieving this loss.”

Byron Riemann, the county’s chief administrative officer, said this “tragic and senseless act has deeply affected us all.”

“Colin was a valued member of our team, and we extend our deepest condolences to Colin’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

After officers responded to the shooting on Tuesday, police issued a shelter-in-place order for people living in the area shortly after 1 p.m.

“A thorough search was completed and the suspects were not located,” the RCMP said. “At 4:34 p.m., the shelter-in-place (order) was lifted.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the event or who may have dashcam video of the area from between 11:50 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to call the Strathmore RCMP detachment at 403-934-3968, or to call Crime Stoppers.

“Do not approach the suspects if encountered,” the RCMP said. “They are considered armed and dangerous.”

Strathmore is located about 50 kilometres east of Calgary.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices