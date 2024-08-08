Okanagan wildfires: Slight size increase for Hullcar Mountain blaze near Armstrong

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire that’s burning near the North Okanagan community of Armstrong continues to grow in size, but not at the pace it did earlier in the week.

As of Thursday, the Hullcar Mountain blaze is currently estimated at 700 hectares. That’s up from 670 hectares on Wednesday and 330 hectares on Tuesday morning.

“The change is attributable to growth we saw late yesterday and more accurate (size) tracking,” BC Wildfire information officer Taylor Wallace told Global News.

Wallace says the fire’s size could change again, pending afternoon heat activity.

1:22 Wildfire scare near Penticton

Currently, 81 firefighters are battling the blaze, which is around 10 kilometres northwest of Armstrong, along with aerial support via five helicopters.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Wildfire says seasonal temperatures are helping, as they’re “a little bit cooler than we have seen previously.”

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and clouds until Saturday for the area, along with daily highs of 30 to 32 C.

Though far from the biggest wildfire in the region (see below), the blaze has spawned four evacuation alerts and three evacuation orders.

The orders, issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the Township of Spallumcheen and the Splatsin First Nation, were all sent out on Tuesday, two days after the fire was discovered on Sunday.

An evacuation centre has been set up in Armstrong. Officials say 27 households had registered as of Thursday morning.

2:07 Canada wildfires: Thousands under evacuation orders across western provinces

“I think people are scared. They’re worried about their homes; they’re worried about when they can go back,” said Spallumcheen’s mayor, Christine Fraser.

Story continues below advertisement

“So we’re trying to provide as much support as we can to the residents, making sure that it’s safe for them to go back to their homes — and hopefully over the weekend if things continue the way they are and we get good news from BC Wildfire.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Below is a look at some of the wildfires in the Southern Interior.

Calcite Creek wildfire

Size: 6,297 hectares

6,297 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 40 km south of Princeton; eight km north of U.S. border

40 km south of Princeton; eight km north of U.S. border Evacuation alert: Yes

Yes Evacuation order: Yes

Yes Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says crews are establishing containment lines in the southwest. All told, 36 firefighters are battling the blaze, along with eight aircraft, 10 pieces of heavy equipment and 16 structure protection personnel.

Lower Blue Mountain wildfire

Size: 46 hectares

46 hectares Rating: Under control

Under control Location: Outskirts of Penticton

Outskirts of Penticton Evacuation alert: Yes

Yes Evacuation order: No

No Suspected cause: Under investigation

BC Wildfire says two attack crews and one unit crew are at the scene.

Lower Campbell Creek wildfire

Size: 233 hectares

233 hectares Rating: Being held

Being held Location: 25 km east of Penticton

25 km east of Penticton Evacuation alert: No

No Evacuation order: No

No Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says crews are continuing to work on mopping up and patrolling the entire perimeter of the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Sitkum Creek wildfire

Size: 1,261 hectares

1,261 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 57 km east of Vernon; also next to Sugar Lake

57 km east of Vernon; also next to Sugar Lake Evacuation alert: Yes

Yes Evacuation order: No

No Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says crews are continuing to work on implementing a 50-foot black line as well as conducting danger tree assessing and falling along the west flank. In all, 27 personnel are on site.

Hullcar Mountain wildfire

Size: 700 hectares

700 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 10 km northwest of Armstrong

10 km northwest of Armstrong Evacuation alert: Yes

Yes Evacuation order: Yes

Yes Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says heavy equipment will be working on a machine guard along the east and north flanks. Overall, 10 attack crews are battling the blaze plus five helicopters.

Mara Mountain wildfire

Size: 281 hectares

281 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: Seven km southeast of Sicamous

Seven km southeast of Sicamous Evacuation alert: No

No Evacuation order: No

No Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says crews reported minimal overnight growth and that two crewmembers were onsite for Saturday.

Dry Creek wildfire

Size: 468 hectares

468 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 44 km south of Revelstoke; close to Shelter Bay

44 km south of Revelstoke; close to Shelter Bay Evacuation alert: Yes

Yes Evacuation order: No

No Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says crews are continuing to mop up and patrol the northern flank and upslope on the western flank.

Story continues below advertisement

Nemo Creek wildfire

Size: 5,790 hectares

5,790 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: Across Slocan Lake from New Denver

Across Slocan Lake from New Denver Evacuation alert: No

No Evacuation order: No

No Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says crews are mopping up falling danger trees around cabins on the west side of Slocan Lake, adjacent to the fire. Overall, 114 firefighters and seven helicopters have been assigned to the Slocan Lake complex.

Komonko Creek wildfire

Size: 3,989 hectares

3,989 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 10 km south of New Denver

10 km south of New Denver Evacuation alert: No

No Evacuation order: Yes

Yes Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says fire behaviour continues to be low since rainfall on Monday night. There are 74 firefighters and seven tree fallers at the scene.

Argenta Creek wildfire

Size: 18,390 hectares

18,390 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 80 km north of Nelson

80 km north of Nelson Evacuation alert: Yes

Yes Evacuation order: Yes

Yes Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says recent precipitation has decreased fire behaviour in many sections, but some areas are still challenging for crews to directly attack. Overall, 95 firefighters and five helicopters are at the scene.