Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 suspect in custody, police seek others in 2-year-old Winnipeg murder

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 8, 2024 11:56 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police are looking to identify the people seen in this 2022 surveillance footage. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are looking to identify the people seen in this 2022 surveillance footage. Winnipeg Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say they’ve made an arrest in a murder that took place more than two years ago, and are hoping the public can help them identify two additional suspects.

Steven Andrew Mingo, 30, was found dead on April 20, 2022, when a fire was reported at a Flora Avenue home.

Police said Thursday that a 19-year-old suspect, who was 17 at the time of the incident, is in custody facing a second-degree murder charge.

Story continues below advertisement

A surveillance photo was released this spring, which shows two unidentified people police say were in the area at the time of the murder.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'One found dead in Flora Avenue house fire, Winnipeg police say'
One found dead in Flora Avenue house fire, Winnipeg police say
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices