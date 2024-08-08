1 suspect in custody, police seek others in 2-year-old Winnipeg murder

Winnipeg police say they’ve made an arrest in a murder that took place more than two years ago, and are hoping the public can help them identify two additional suspects.
Steven Andrew Mingo, 30, was found dead on April 20, 2022, when a fire was reported at a Flora Avenue home.
Police said Thursday that a 19-year-old suspect, who was 17 at the time of the incident, is in custody facing a second-degree murder charge.
A surveillance photo was released this spring, which shows two unidentified people police say were in the area at the time of the murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
