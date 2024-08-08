1 suspect in custody, police seek others in 2-year-old Winnipeg murder

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’ve made an arrest in a murder that took place more than two years ago, and are hoping the public can help them identify two additional suspects.

Steven Andrew Mingo, 30, was found dead on April 20, 2022, when a fire was reported at a Flora Avenue home.

Police said Thursday that a 19-year-old suspect, who was 17 at the time of the incident, is in custody facing a second-degree murder charge.

A male (19) has been charged in the homicide of Steven Mingo from April 20, 2022. Members of the Homicide Unit are still looking to identify these two individuals. Anyone with information can call 204-986-6508.https://t.co/gMSq3ULWY3 pic.twitter.com/0uftkOZvMz — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 8, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

A surveillance photo was released this spring, which shows two unidentified people police say were in the area at the time of the murder.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).