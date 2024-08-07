Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. swordfish harpoon fleet urged to bring tourists aboard to boost troubled sector

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2024 11:19 am
1 min read
A new report says Nova Scotia’s commercial swordfish harpoon fleet could bring in returns of $2.5 million by adding charters and rod-and-reel gear to adapt to low catch rates. Men fish about 20 miles off the coast of southern Maine on Aug. 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Robert F. Bukaty. View image in full screen
A new report says Nova Scotia’s commercial swordfish harpoon fleet could bring in returns of $2.5 million by adding charters and rod-and-reel gear to adapt to low catch rates. Men fish about 20 miles off the coast of southern Maine on Aug. 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Robert F. Bukaty. RB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An environmental group says Nova Scotia’s commercial swordfish harpoon fleet could generate millions in added revenue by bringing tourists along for fishing trips and using different gear.

The Ecology Action Centre says swordfish harpooning — lunging a long spear into the water to catch a fish — has become increasingly difficult and less economically viable because swordfish are appearing less often at the water’s surface.

In a report released today, the centre says changing ocean conditions are preventing fishers who use the traditional fishing method from fulfilling their already small swordfish quotas.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The group’s solution is for the harpoon fleet to start using a single deepwater hook and line — called rod and reel gear — and to charge tourists to come aboard for a “thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The Ecology Action Centre is calling on Ottawa to allow licence holders in the harpoon fishery to use rod and reel gear, and to permit them to start offering sport fishing trips.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The centre says fishers could generate $61,000 by offering three five-day fishing trips to two passengers per season, a tourist activity that could bring in $2.5 million a year if just 25 per cent of the 184 harpoon licence holders operate charters.

Swordfish are found in Canadian waters from spring to fall, most often near the edge of the Scotian Shelf and Grand Banks of Newfoundland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices