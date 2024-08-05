Calgary Surge win 78-69 over Edmonton Stingers in CEBL Western Conference semifinal

See more sharing options

The visiting Calgary Surge outscored the Edmonton Stingers 24-15 in the third quarter and hung on for a victory in the Western Conference semifinal.

Calgary won the game by a score of 78-69.

The Surge, who finished third in the West with an 11-9 record, will face the Vancouver Bandits in the Western Conference final on Friday at Verdun Auditorium. The winner advances to the CEBL championship game on Aug. 11.

In Sunday’s Battle of Alberta, Corey Davis Jr. paced the Surge with 22 points. Sean Miller-Moore chipped in with 18, while Jordy Tshimanga added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Jacob Evans Lii led the Stingers with 13 points, while Brody Clarke, Michael Nuga and Trey Mcgowens all had 11 points.

Edmonton finished second in the West with a 13-7 record, one win behind of the Bandits.