Sports

Calgary Surge win 78-69 over Edmonton Stingers in CEBL Western Conference semifinal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2024 3:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary Surge prepare for season opener at the Saddledome'
Calgary Surge prepare for season opener at the Saddledome
WATCH ABOVE: (From May 16, 2024) Calgary's professional basketball team, the Calgary Surge, kicks off its second season at the Scotiabank Saddledome on May 21. Team president Jason Ribeiro and new head coach Tyrell Vernon join Global News Morning Calgary to tee up the season opener – May 16, 2024
The visiting Calgary Surge outscored the Edmonton Stingers 24-15 in the third quarter and hung on for a victory in the Western Conference semifinal.

Calgary won the game by a score of 78-69.

The Surge, who finished third in the West with an 11-9 record, will face the Vancouver Bandits in the Western Conference final on Friday at Verdun Auditorium. The winner advances to the CEBL championship game on Aug. 11.

In Sunday’s Battle of Alberta, Corey Davis Jr. paced the Surge with 22 points. Sean Miller-Moore chipped in with 18, while Jordy Tshimanga added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Jacob Evans Lii led the Stingers with 13 points, while Brody Clarke, Michael Nuga and Trey Mcgowens all had 11 points.

Edmonton finished second in the West with a 13-7 record, one win behind of the Bandits.

Click to play video: 'Riverhawks, Stingers embraced by Edmonton sports fans'
Riverhawks, Stingers embraced by Edmonton sports fans
© 2024 The Canadian Press

