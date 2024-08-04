Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada’s Katzberg wins gold in hammer throw

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2024 3:44 pm
1 min read
Ethan Katzberg, of Nanaimo, B.C., celebrates after winning gold in the men's hammer throw event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Ethan Katzberg, of Nanaimo, B.C., celebrates after winning gold in the men's hammer throw event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. DPi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

PARIS – Canada’s Ethan Katzberg won the gold medal in the men’s hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Sunday with a dominating performance.

Katzberg, from Nanaimo, B.C., opened with a throw of 84.12 metres and was not seriously challenged through the rest of the competition to win Canada’s first gold medal in the event.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Canada keeps medal hopes alive in beach volleyball'
Paris 2024: Canada keeps medal hopes alive in beach volleyball
Story continues below advertisement

The reigning world champion also had the second-best throw at 82.28 metres.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

No other competitor hit the 80-metre mark.

Bence Halasz of Hungary took silver at 79.97 metres and Mykhaylo Kokhan threw 79.39 metres to earn bronze.

Rowan Hamilton of Chilliwack, B.C., who was second behind Katzberg in qualifying, finished ninth at 76.59 metres.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version incorrectly states Katzberg set an Olympic record.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices