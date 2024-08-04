Menu

Canada

Off-duty cop shot after recognizing man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in Toronto

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted August 4, 2024 1:18 pm
1 min read
Police caution tape, vehicles and personnel at an intersection in Toronto at night. View image in full screen
An off-duty officer was shot at the intersection of King and Bathurst streets on Aug. 3, 2024. Adam Dabrowski/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An off-duty officer was shot in the leg Saturday night after he recognized a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for attempted murder.

That suspect is now facing an additional charge of attempted murder, as well as numerous weapons charges.

The off-duty officer was in the area of Bathurst and King streets just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday when he saw the wanted man and called for on-duty officers to respond, police said.

Officers arrived and the suspect – wanted in connection with a shooting on Dec. 3, 2022, in the Church Street and Front Street East area – fled on foot, police say.

“During this time, the suspect shot the off-duty officer in the leg,” police said.

The suspect, who was 28 at the time of the incident that led to the Canada-wide warrant, was arrested and a firearm was seized.

Police caution tape, vehicles and personnel at an intersection in Toronto at night. View image in full screen
An off-duty officer was shot at King St. and Bathurst St. on August 3, 2024. Adam Dabrowski/Global News

The Toronto Police Association says the off-duty officer is a 30-year-old with six years’ experience. They say he has been treated and released from hospital.

Trending Now

“Despite this event, our member is in good spirits and is well on his way to recovery,” the police union wrote in a post to social media platform X.

“We are thankful he’s going to be OK and we are proud of his efforts.”

