Crime

Man wanted in connection with attempted murder investigation in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 1:09 pm
Police are searching for Javell Jackson, 28, wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto.
Police are searching for Javell Jackson, 28, wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Dec. 3, 2022 at around 2:16 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Church Street and Front Street East area.

Officers said the suspect was involved in a fight and discharged a firearm, striking and “severely injuring” another man.

Police are now searching for 28-year-old Javell Jackson from Toronto.

He is wanted for attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and failing to comply with a release order.

“Anyone assisting him could face criminal charges,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

