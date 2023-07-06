Man wanted in connection with attempted murder investigation in Toronto

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to locate a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Dec. 3, 2022 at around 2:16 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Church Street and Front Street East area.

Officers said the suspect was involved in a fight and discharged a firearm, striking and “severely injuring” another man.

Police are now searching for 28-year-old Javell Jackson from Toronto.

He is wanted for attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and failing to comply with a release order.

“Anyone assisting him could face criminal charges,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.