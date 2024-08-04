Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winless Canada eliminated from women’s basketball

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2024 9:23 am
1 min read
Kia Nurse (5), of Canada, drives around Promise Amukamara (10), of Nigeria, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark J. Terrill. View image in full screen
Kia Nurse (5), of Canada, drives around Promise Amukamara (10), of Nigeria, in a women's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark J. Terrill. MC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

LILLE, France – Canada is out of the women’s basketball tournament at the Paris Olympics after losing 79-70 to Nigeria on Sunday.

The Canadians went winless across their three preliminary round matchups and finished at the bottom of a group that also includes France and Australia.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Canada keeps medal hopes alive in beach volleyball'
Paris 2024: Canada keeps medal hopes alive in beach volleyball

Shay Colley put up a team-high 17 points for a Canada side that committed 26 turnovers.

Story continues below advertisement

Nigeria (2-1) got 21 points from Ezinne Kalu while Elizabeth Balogun poured in another 14.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Nigerians jumped all over the Canadians early, forcing turnovers and taking a 10-2 lead midway through the first quarter, then went on a 15-0 run that broke their opponents early in the third.

Trending Now

Canada came into the tournament ranked fifth in the world and was expected to challenge for a spot on the podium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices