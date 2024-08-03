Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sports

Canada falls to Germany in soccer quarterfinal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2024 3:52 pm
1 min read
Canada's Nichelle Prince jumps over Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger during a women's quarterfinal soccer match between Canada and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Marseille Stadium in Marseille, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Julio Cortez. View image in full screen
Canada's Nichelle Prince jumps over Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger during a women's quarterfinal soccer match between Canada and Germany at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Marseille Stadium in Marseille, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Julio Cortez. EM
MARSEILLE, France – There will be a new Olympic women’s soccer champion at the Paris Games.

Canada is out of the tournament after losing 4-2 on penalty kicks to Germany following a scoreless draw in quarterfinal play at Stade de Marseille.

Canada won gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Germany will move on to play the United States on Tuesday in Lyon.

The Americans beat Japan 1-0 in an early quarterfinal.

It was the first loss for the Canadians, who qualified for the knockout stage despite a six-point penalty from FIFA due to a Canada Soccer drone spying scandal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

