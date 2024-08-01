Video evidence shows gunfire, suspect vehicle in B.C. teen bystander murder trial

Send this page to someone via email

Newly-released court evidence is painting a clearer picture of a gangland shootout in Vancouver six years ago that left a man and an innocent teenage boy dead.

Alfred Wong, 15, was riding in the back of his parents’ car on Jan. 13, 2018, when he was struck by the stray bullet that killed him.

Kane Carter has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Wong and Kevin Whiteside, along with the aggravated assault of another injured bystander.

The Crown alleges Carter was in Vancouver to murder Whiteside, who was himself allegedly 100-block of West Broadway to kill gang rival Matthew Navas-Rivas at the time.

Video evidence obtained by Global News shows a burgundy van at the scene that the Crown alleges was used by the killer.

In the distance, the video shows Whiteside running and shooting wildly at a taxi with Navas-Rivas inside. Navas-Rivas escaped the scene.

Whiteside is killed on the sidewalk, and seconds later the burgundy van departs.

The video also depicts two bystander vehicles traversing the shootout on Broadway, both of which were struck by bullets.

One of those bullets pierced several of Wong’s organs as it struck him in the back seat of his parents’ car. He died two days later in hospital.

A second innocent person in the other car was also grazed by a bullet that shattered his window and tore through his headrest.

The question of identity will determine the outcome of the trial.

The Crown acknowledges the evidence in the case is almost entirely circumstantial and that no witness saw the shooter pull the trigger, nor were they captured on camera.

Prosecutor Don Montrichard told the jury that the Crown would prove the case by assembling “pieces of a puzzle” including trajectory and forensic analysis and a detailed police reenactment.

The court has heard the burgundy van at the crime scene is similar to one found at Carter’s Surrey apartment, though not registered to him. Police found a bloody tissue and other DNA connected to Carter along with three fired bullet casings inside, the jury heard.

The only guns investigators ever recovered, however, were Whiteside’s, and the bullet casings found in the van were too damaged to analyze.

Carter’s defence has yet to outline its theory of what happened on the day of the shootings. The trial, now in its second month, is expected to run until the end of November.

— with files from Rumina Daya