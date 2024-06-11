Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Recording of teen’s last moments following deadly gang crossfire played at B.C. trial

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 11, 2024 7:19 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trial begins for man charged in 2018 Vancouver shooting that killed innocent teen'
Trial begins for man charged in 2018 Vancouver shooting that killed innocent teen
WATCH: The trial has begun for Kane Carter, a man charged with two counts of second-degree murder in a Vancouver gangland shooting that killed innocent teenager Alfred Wong. Rumina Daya reports
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A B.C. murder trial heard audio Tuesday of an innocent 15-year-old boy being fatally shot, and gut-wrenching testimony from his mother who witnessed it happen.

Alfred Wong was riding in the back seat of his parents’ car on Broadway at Ontario Street in Vancouver when he was struck by a stray bullet in what police describe as a gang shootout in January 2018.

Click to play video: 'Brother of 15 year old innocent bystander gives emotional statement'
Brother of 15 year old innocent bystander gives emotional statement

Kane Carter has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the incident, which also left Kevin Whiteside, 23, dead, and the aggravated assault of another bystander who was grazed by a bullet.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the Crown played audio from the dash camera in Wong’s family car that captured the sound of gunshots and the teen screaming in pain.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The boy’s mother, Chelly Wong, told the court the family had come from Coquitlam to visit their older son who was studying at UBC the day of the shooting.

They were on their way home along East Broadway around 9:30 p.m. when she heard what she thought were firecrackers — something that seemed out of place in January.

“The next thing is we heard Alfred saying, ‘Ow, ow, ow!'” she testified.

“I turned to look at him. He was in pain. You could tell from his eyes. He collapsed.”

Chelly described the family’s panic as they struggled to figure out what was wrong with the boy, and how Alfred stopped responding as they called 911.

Prosecutors have told the Jury Alfred was hit by a single bullet, which struck several major internal organs and caused him to lose consciousness almost immediately.

Trending Now

He died two days later in hospital.

Click to play video: 'Suspect charged in 2018 Vancouver shooting that killed innocent teen'
Suspect charged in 2018 Vancouver shooting that killed innocent teen

The court has heard that Whiteside was himself in Vancouver with the aim of killing another gang rival, Matthew Navas-Rivas, when he was struck by two bullets, one in the leg and one in the head.

Story continues below advertisement

To secure a conviction, the Crown will need to prove the identity of the shooter. Prosecutors have conceded that the case is almost entirely circumstantial.

No one saw or recorded who pulled the trigger, forensics were unable to use the recovered bullet fragments and no murder weapon was recovered. The Crown has said it will not try and prove a motive in the killing.

The trial, which is scheduled to run until November, is expected to hear from up to 50 witnesses.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices