Recording of teen’s last moments following deadly gang crossfire played at B.C. trial

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. murder trial heard audio Tuesday of an innocent 15-year-old boy being fatally shot, and gut-wrenching testimony from his mother who witnessed it happen.

Alfred Wong was riding in the back seat of his parents’ car on Broadway at Ontario Street in Vancouver when he was struck by a stray bullet in what police describe as a gang shootout in January 2018.

1:53 Brother of 15 year old innocent bystander gives emotional statement

Kane Carter has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the incident, which also left Kevin Whiteside, 23, dead, and the aggravated assault of another bystander who was grazed by a bullet.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, the Crown played audio from the dash camera in Wong’s family car that captured the sound of gunshots and the teen screaming in pain.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The boy’s mother, Chelly Wong, told the court the family had come from Coquitlam to visit their older son who was studying at UBC the day of the shooting.

They were on their way home along East Broadway around 9:30 p.m. when she heard what she thought were firecrackers — something that seemed out of place in January.

“The next thing is we heard Alfred saying, ‘Ow, ow, ow!'” she testified.

“I turned to look at him. He was in pain. You could tell from his eyes. He collapsed.”

Chelly described the family’s panic as they struggled to figure out what was wrong with the boy, and how Alfred stopped responding as they called 911.

Prosecutors have told the Jury Alfred was hit by a single bullet, which struck several major internal organs and caused him to lose consciousness almost immediately.

He died two days later in hospital.

1:54 Suspect charged in 2018 Vancouver shooting that killed innocent teen

The court has heard that Whiteside was himself in Vancouver with the aim of killing another gang rival, Matthew Navas-Rivas, when he was struck by two bullets, one in the leg and one in the head.

Story continues below advertisement

To secure a conviction, the Crown will need to prove the identity of the shooter. Prosecutors have conceded that the case is almost entirely circumstantial.

No one saw or recorded who pulled the trigger, forensics were unable to use the recovered bullet fragments and no murder weapon was recovered. The Crown has said it will not try and prove a motive in the killing.

The trial, which is scheduled to run until November, is expected to hear from up to 50 witnesses.