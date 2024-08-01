RCMP investigate after guns and part of Alberta Sheriff uniform stolen in residential break-in

An undisclosed number of guns as well as a short-sleeve shirt that is part of an Alberta Sheriff uniform were stolen when a home was broken into in northern Alberta.
In a news release, Grande Prairie RCMP did not say where the home was located or confirm if a law enforcement officer lives there. They said Mounties received a report about the break-in at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
“All of the firearms stolen belonged to the victim and were not Alberta Sheriff firearms,” police said, noting that among the firearms stolen were long guns and a shotgun.
They said the firearms were stolen even though the had been “secured.”
“RCMP are working to determine the exact number, make and model of the stolen firearms,” police said. They said a laptop and some bicycles were also stolen.
The RCMP said investigators do not yet have a description of any suspects and indicated it is not clear how many people were involved in the theft.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment at 780-830-5701, or their local police department. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.
