Historic B.C. gold rush town to reopen after wildfire threat

The British Columbia gold rush town of Barkerville is set to reopen Friday after a nearby wildfire forced residents and tourists to evacuate the region earlier this month.

The historic town says in a news release that its programs will resume, though guests may see “elevated smoke” and its campgrounds, cottages and guest houses will remain closed until about mid-August.

It says people are welcome to make arrangements to stay at the Historic St. George Hotel, a private local business, or in neighbouring communities that have also “faced economic challenges with the recent evacuation orders.”

The Antler Creek wildfire triggered an evacuation order on July 21 for the tourist town, the nearby community of Wells and for the popular Bowron Lake Provincial Park.

Evacuation alerts were lifted Monday, though the 143-square-kilometre blaze is still burning out of control.

Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s emergency management minister, says the province is still encouraging people to visit but is reminding travellers to be prepared by looking up the regional forecast, road conditions, highway closures and evacuation alerts.

“If you are travelling by car, it is important to have an emergency kit in your car, have sufficient water, food, extra clothing and emergency gear,” she said, noting that wildfire behaviour is unpredictable and conditions can change quickly.

Barkerville’s reopening comes after recent rains and cooler temperatures helped dampen some wildfire activity across the province.

In the north, conditions have improved to the point that the province is lifting campfire bans in the Prince George and Northwest fire centres starting Thursday.

But Cliff Chapman, the director of provincial operations for the BC Wildfire Service, said Tuesday that forecasts suggest a hot, dry pattern returning to the south by this weekend.

Many of the roughly 340 wildfires burning throughout B.C. are concentrated in the southeast, where hundreds of residents of the Slocan area were forced out of their homes due to the danger.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.