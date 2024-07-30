Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Vernon woman’s body found in cart wheeled into park, RCMP deem death ‘suspicious’

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 30, 2024 2:59 pm
1 min read
A woman’s death in Vernon’s Polson Park is currently considered suspicious, Mounties say.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the woman’s body was found in a large grey plastic cart with wheels in the parking lot near the tennis courts in Polson Park in the 2600-block of Highway 6 in Vernon.

“Although a full determination surrounding any criminality has not yet been made, the circumstances of her death are considered suspicious in nature at this time,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

The woman was identified as Christina (Tina) Louise MacKenzie, 40, a resident of Vernon,  Terleski said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Program to tackle mental health'
Program to tackle mental health
Police are releasing the identity of the victim and a stock photo of the cart and are asking for the public’s help with advancing the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators want to speak to anyone with information about Mackenzie’s whereabouts or activities from Saturday to Monday, or anyone who saw the cart being moved anywhere near Polson Park before 10:30 a.m. on Monday. They’re also looking for dash cam or security video.

Contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file #2024-12707 if you have information.

