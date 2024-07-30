‘Have a little compassion’: Mother urges deadly hit-and-run driver to come forward

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of a man killed in a hit-and-run collision in Surrey one year ago is desperate for anyone with information to come forward to help solve the case.

Charlene Marchand, who travelled to B.C. from her home in Las Vegas to help support her family on the grim anniversary of her son’s senseless death, said the road to justice has been challenging.

“It’s been excruciatingly painful to live without my son,” she told Global News in an interview Monday.

Zachary Frise, 31, was walking near 128 Street and 82 Avenue in Newton shortly after midnight on July 29, 2023 when RCMP said he was struck by the driver of a black sedan.

The suspect vehicle did not stop and Frise died in hospital the next day, leaving behind a wife and young son.

“It’s just been an enormous amount of pain,” said Marchand.

Hours before the tragedy, Frise had been celebrating the completion of his third-year plumbing apprenticeship.

Marchand described her son as gregarious, fun-loving and an amazing father to his young son, who his partner is now raising alone.

“Zachary was an amazing man who had an amazing future ahead of him and it was taken that night by someone who was so careless,” said Marchand. “I feel like we’ve been in a nightmare for the past year and we don’t wake up.”

RCMP said several good Samaritans came to Frise’s aid before police arrived at the scene.

While investigators have spoken to some witnesses, they believe there are people with information – including CCTV and dash cam footage – who have yet to come forward.

Surrey RCMP are renewing their plea for anyone who was in the 8200 block of 128 Street between midnight and 1 a.m. on July 29, 2023, to contact police.

“Think about if it was your son, your brother, your father, think about how you would want justice done,” said Marchand.

RCMP said they have now identified and spoken with the driver of a white Tesla who passed the fatal collision scene.

Last August, police said that drivers may have been unaware they drove by a deadly crash – but that the Tesla’s dash camera may have captured footage of the collision and/or the suspect vehicle.

Marchand said even the smallest detail could be crucial in helping police find the person responsible for her son’s death.

“I just wish that the person responsible could have a little compassion in their soul and do the right thing.”