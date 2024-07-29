Canada wins bronze in men’s synchro diving

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

PARIS – Canadian divers Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens have won the bronze medal in the men’s synchronized 10-metre platform at the Paris Olympics.

Zsombor-Murray, from Pointe-Claire, Que., and Regina’s Wiens finished third with a total of 422.13 points over six dives.

It’s Canada’s first ever medal in the event and the first Canadian men’s diving medal since Alexandre Despatie’s silver medal in the 3m springboard event in Beijing 2008.

Story continues below advertisement

The Chinese duo of Junjie Lian and Hao Yang won the gold medal with a score of 490.35 points, while Great Britain’s Tom Daley and Noah Williams followed with 463.44.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Canada didn’t have a perfect day. Zsombor-Murray had trouble with his third and fifth dives, while Wiens struggled slightly with the fourth, most difficult dive — a 4 1/2 somersaults in tuck position.

However, their steady performances kept them ahead of Mexicans Kevin Berlin Reyes and Randal Willars Valdez, who finished fourth with 418.65 points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.