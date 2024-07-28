Menu

Sports

Soccer drone scandal embarrassed Canada, fans say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2024 8:25 am
1 min read
Canadian sports fans in Paris are using words like "embarrassing" and "disappointing" to describe their reactions a drone spying scandal that has rocked Canada Soccer in the early days of the Olympic Games. New Zealand's Katie Kitching, left, and Canada's Jade Rose vie for the ball during the women's Group A soccer match between Canada and New Zealand at Geoffroy-Guichard stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Silvia Izquierdo. View image in full screen
PARIS – Canadian sports fans in Paris are using words like “embarrassing” and “disappointing” to describe a drone spying scandal that has rocked Canada Soccer in the early days of the Olympic Games.

Jennifer McComb from Montreal feels the actions of team management and coaching staff have cast a shadow over the defending Olympic champion women’s soccer squad.

But she and her friend Tara Mitrovka both disagree with the decision by soccer’s governing body to strip points from the team, saying it unfairly punishes the athletes.

FIFA docked six points from the team, fined Canada Soccer about C$313,000 and banned head coach Bev Priestman for a year after two assistant coaches were caught using drones to spy on rival New Zealand before the two teams played their Olympic opening game.

Chris Young, of St. John’s, N.L., said he feels the drone spying scandal goes against everything Canada tries to stand for and makes the country look stupid.

Trending Now

But he said it won’t stop him from cheering for the Canadian athletes, including at the swimming and beach volleyball events he’s attending in the coming days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

