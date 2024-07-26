Menu

Crime

Montreal, provincial police say 10 arrested in connection with pair of 2023 killings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2024 10:38 am
1 min read
A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal on August 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU/
Quebec police said Thursday they’ve now arrested 10 people in connection with a pair of 2023 homicides, including one killing that investigators believe was a case of mistaken identity.

One killing took place in Charlemagne, a suburb northeast of Montreal, on June 16, 2023, and the other was in downtown Montreal.

Six people were arrested in the past 24 hours — five men aged between 21 and 27 years old and a 27-year-old woman.

The recent arrests are in addition to four arrests announced last week by Quebec provincial police and Montreal police.

Investigators believe the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man inside his parked Audi Q8 in Charlemagne on June 16, 2023 was a case of mistaken identity and the real target of the killers, a 28-year-old man, was gunned down in Montreal on Aug. 7.

Police allege that nine of the 10 people arrested are members of a street gang.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

