Montreal, provincial police say 10 arrested in connection with pair of 2023 killings

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec police said Thursday they’ve now arrested 10 people in connection with a pair of 2023 homicides, including one killing that investigators believe was a case of mistaken identity.

One killing took place in Charlemagne, a suburb northeast of Montreal, on June 16, 2023, and the other was in downtown Montreal.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Six people were arrested in the past 24 hours — five men aged between 21 and 27 years old and a 27-year-old woman.

The recent arrests are in addition to four arrests announced last week by Quebec provincial police and Montreal police.

Investigators believe the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man inside his parked Audi Q8 in Charlemagne on June 16, 2023 was a case of mistaken identity and the real target of the killers, a 28-year-old man, was gunned down in Montreal on Aug. 7.

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege that nine of the 10 people arrested are members of a street gang.