Montreal, provincial police say 10 arrested in connection with pair of 2023 killings

Quebec police said Thursday they’ve now arrested 10 people in connection with a pair of 2023 homicides, including one killing that investigators believe was a case of mistaken identity.
One killing took place in Charlemagne, a suburb northeast of Montreal, on June 16, 2023, and the other was in downtown Montreal.
Get daily National news
Six people were arrested in the past 24 hours — five men aged between 21 and 27 years old and a 27-year-old woman.
The recent arrests are in addition to four arrests announced last week by Quebec provincial police and Montreal police.
Investigators believe the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man inside his parked Audi Q8 in Charlemagne on June 16, 2023 was a case of mistaken identity and the real target of the killers, a 28-year-old man, was gunned down in Montreal on Aug. 7.
Police allege that nine of the 10 people arrested are members of a street gang.
Comments