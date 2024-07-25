Menu

Canada

London, Ont. police arrest suspect after robbery, stabbing of witness

By Benjamin Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted July 25, 2024 1:15 pm
The side of a London police vehicle.
File Photo. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
A Toronto man has been arrested after a robbery in downtown London, Ont., that resulted in a witness being stabbed.

Around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, London police say a man entered a grocery store in the area of Richmond and Oxford streets, stealing several items.

According to police, he was confronted by a member of the public, who was stabbed in the ensuing confrontation.

The victim suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital, however, police say he is now in good condition. The victim and the suspect did not know each other.

On Wednesday, investigators received information that the suspect was in the area of the 500 block of Ridout Street. Officers found him at around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Police say when officers confronted the suspect and told him he was under arrest, he tried to flee, causing police to use a stun gun to subdue him. No injuries were reported.

Upon a search, police say they found two folding knives, a canister of coyote spray and a canister of “choking and stinging” gas.

A 30-year-old Toronto man is facing a number of charges, including resisting arrest, aggravated assault, armed robbery, failing to comply with release orders and several weapons offences.

He remains in custody and is set to appear in London court Thursday.

