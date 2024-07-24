1 stabbed after confronting grocery store robbery suspect: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

A 60-year-old remains in hospital Wednesday morning with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a grocery store in London, Ont., on Tuesday.

Police say the suspect left the business at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday “without making effort to pay for items he had in his possession.” He was then confronted by a “citizen,” resulting in an altercation that ended with the citizen being stabbed and the suspect taking off on foot down Sydenham Street.

The person who was stabbed suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics. London police said Wednesday that the person remains in serious but non-life-threatening condition and police described the person only as a “60-year-old.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police have provided a surveillance photo of the suspect, who is described as having an average build, shoulder-length hair and a goatee, and wearing a red and white striped soccer jersey with #11 on the back, blue shorts and yellow running shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

While police have not named the business, the surveillance photo shows the entrance to the Valumart on Richmond and Oxford streets.