Video link
Headline link
Crime

1 stabbed after confronting grocery store robbery suspect: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted July 24, 2024 11:49 am
1 min read
A surveillance photo of a man in a red and white striped soccer jersey in front of grocery carts. View image in full screen
London, Ont., police have released a surveillance photo of the robbery and stabbing suspect. supplied by London Police Service
A 60-year-old remains in hospital Wednesday morning with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a grocery store in London, Ont., on Tuesday.

Police say the suspect left the business at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday “without making effort to pay for items he had in his possession.” He was then confronted by a “citizen,” resulting in an altercation that ended with the citizen being stabbed and the suspect taking off on foot down Sydenham Street.

The person who was stabbed suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics. London police said Wednesday that the person remains in serious but non-life-threatening condition and police described the person only as a “60-year-old.”

Police have provided a surveillance photo of the suspect, who is described as having an average build, shoulder-length hair and a goatee, and wearing a red and white striped soccer jersey with #11 on the back, blue shorts and yellow running shoes.

While police have not named the business, the surveillance photo shows the entrance to the Valumart on Richmond and Oxford streets.

