Domestic violence victim in Ontario saving 5 people through organ donation

A London, Ont., teenager who died following a stabbing last week has saved lives by donating her organs, her family says.

On Sunday, the parents of 17-year-old Breanna Broadfoot posted a photo and video on Facebook, saying her liver, heart, lungs, kidneys and pancreas gave life to five people.

“Her wishes were honoured and this morning it was confirmed that she saved five lives with her donations,” mother Jessica Broadfoot says. “So proud of you Bre, your heart will continue to beat.”

Broadfoot received an honour walk, or hero walk — a ceremonial event held to commemorate a patient whose organs are donated — from all the doctors and nurses who took care of her before her death in hospital. During the walk, the medical team lines the hallway as the donor is transported from the intensive care unit. At midnight, both parents held her hands and walked to the operating room, where Broadfoot donated her organs.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are all so proud of her achieving her goal, always the helper,” Jessica says. “Your heart never stopped beating baby girl. Thank you to all the staff at Victoria Hospital that cared so so so much for Breanna. We will never forget you.”

On July 16, London police were called to a residence on Wellesley Crescent following a report of a domestic disturbance in which multiple people were stabbed.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Special Investigations Unit says during officers’ interaction with the suspect, he was shot by police, prompting an investigation from the police watchdog. The 18-year-old later died in hospital.

Broadfoot was one of two stabbing victims also taken to hospital, and remained in critical condition before dying on July 18. The other stabbing victim, a 22-year-old man, has been released from hospital.

Her family is requesting anyone who would like to donate in her memory consider Victim Services of Middlesex-London. The family will also be hosting a candlelight vigil on July 24 at 7 p.m. at Ed Blake park.

Global News has reached out to Broadfoot’s parents but had not heard a response by the time of publication.

At the time of Broadfoot’s initial hospitalization, police Chief Tai Truong released a statement about intimate partner violence, saying it is an epidemic, a sentiment that 95 municipalities across the province have also recognized.

Story continues below advertisement

“Among the cases reported to police, women and girls constitute a substantial majority – over 80 per cent – of IPV victims,” Truong’s statement reads. “Additionally, we acknowledge that IPV is significantly underreported. Our commitment to working with community partners and our members remains firm as we strive to enhance training, education, intervention, data collection and reporting in response to recommendations concerning femicide and IPV.”

Megan Walker, one of these community partners and lifelong women’s advocate, says Broadfoot’s death is a reminder that femicide needs to be addressed at all levels of government.

“It’s very disturbing, it’s sad, it’s confusing for a lot of people to see that we have our second femicide in London within the last month,” Walker says. “Of course, Cheryl Sheldon was killed and her ex-partner is charged with second-degree murder, and now we have the death of the 17-year-old Breanna Broadfoot.”

In addition to legislation, Walker says a better understanding is needed of what can be done to help women and girls who are being abused. A key point is asking questions, as many won’t reach out for help until that branch is extended.

“We can also make sure women and girls always know there is a place to go, and so even if they can’t find a shelter space in London, if they call the Abused Women’s Health Line, they are more likely to be able to be housed with all expenses paid to get to Toronto or to get to the community that can help them,” Walker says. “All femicides are preventable, and we, just as a community, need to do more. We need to talk about it. We need to ask about it, and we need to make sure women and girls know there is hope.”

Story continues below advertisement

Additional resources include the London Abused Women’s Centre (519-432-2204) and the abused women’s help line at 1-866-863-0511 or #SAFE, available anywhere in Ontario 24-7. Deaf and hard of hearing service is available 24-7 at 1-866-863-7868.

“Many of them have lost hope,” Walker says. “They don’t have hope they’ll ever get out of it. They don’t have hope anybody will help them. They don’t have hope that they will survive, and what we as a community need to do is make sure they know there is hope, and we are willing to help them get out of this situation.”