Crime

Teen dies after stabbing in case involving fatal London, Ont. police shooting

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 1:20 pm
1 min read
A police cruiser outside a home in London, Ont. View image in full screen
A police cruiser outside a home on Wellesley Crescent in London, Ont., on July 17, 2024. Ben Harrietha/Global News
A 17-year-old girl found with critical stab wounds inside a home Tuesday night has now died of her injuries, London, Ont., police said Friday.

Police have identified her as Breanna Broadfoot. A 22-year-old man who was also stabbed at the Wellesley Crescent home, near Trafalgar Street and Clarke Road, was treated and released from hospital.

“The London Police Service extends our condolences to the victim’s family, friends and loved ones,” police said in a release.

“The (Special Investigations Unit) continues to investigate, and as such, we are unable to comment further.”

The SIU is investigating because an 18-year-old man was fatally shot by police responding to the stabbings.

Trending Now

When first announcing its probe on Wednesday, the SIU said preliminary information suggests that police found a man “with a knife in his hand” as well as a girl and another man with stab wounds. Another man was also inside the home but was not injured, the SIU said.

Following an “interaction,” the SIU said two officers shot at the man, who was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

