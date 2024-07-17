Ontario man, 18, shot dead by police after teen stabbed in ‘domestic violence’ case: watchdog

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot by police in London, Ont., who were responding to what the Special Investigations Unit describes as a “domestic violence investigation.”

A 17-year-old girl remains in hospital in critical condition due to injuries sustained in a stabbing.

According to the SIU, police were called to a home on Wellesley Crescent, near Trafalgar Street and Clarke Road, just before midnight Tuesday.

The SIU said police found a man “with a knife in his hand” as well as a girl and another man with stab wounds. Another man was also inside the home but was not injured, the SIU said.

The SIU said following an “interaction,” two officers shot at the man, who was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The injured 17-year-old girl is in critical condition in hospital while the injured man, 22, has since been released from hospital, the SIU said.

The SIU asks anyone with information about this case to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or provide information online at siu.on.ca.