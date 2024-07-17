Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario man, 18, shot dead by police after teen stabbed in ‘domestic violence’ case: watchdog

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 10:10 am
1 min read
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
FILE. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot by police in London, Ont., who were responding to what the Special Investigations Unit describes as a “domestic violence investigation.”

A 17-year-old girl remains in hospital in critical condition due to injuries sustained in a stabbing.

According to the SIU, police were called to a home on Wellesley Crescent, near Trafalgar Street and Clarke Road, just before midnight Tuesday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The SIU said police found a man “with a knife in his hand” as well as a girl and another man with stab wounds. Another man was also inside the home but was not injured, the SIU said.

Trending Now

The SIU said following an “interaction,” two officers shot at the man, who was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The injured 17-year-old girl is in critical condition in hospital while the injured man, 22, has since been released from hospital, the SIU said.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU asks anyone with information about this case to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or provide information online at siu.on.ca.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices