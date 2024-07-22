Menu

Traffic

Wildfires, crashes impact B.C. Southern Interior highways

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 11:09 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lightning sparks fires in BC’s Interior'
Lightning sparks fires in BC’s Interior
A busy week and a crucial next few days for BC Wildfire Service as thousands of lightning strikes hit the province this week. Fire crews are on standby as more lightning is forecast for many parts of BC including the Interior and that paired with the extreme heat is causing concern as many fires are already burning - and more are likely to ignite. Victoria Femia reports.
Ongoing wildfire strife as well as at least one crash have affected B.C. Interior highways and motorists are being advised by the province to check Drive BC before they embark on any road trips.

Southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway in Merritt reopened early Monday, hours after being shut down after a fiery semi truck crash.

The Sunday night crash blocked the route after a tractor-trailer smashed into the centre median and burst into flames Sunday afternoon. Southbound traffic was stopped at Coldwater Road for hours and motorists were waylaid.

Drive BC said that there should be an expectation of delays on the route.

In the Kootenays, Highway 6 is  closed in both direction for a wildfire between 2nd Street and Enterprise Creek for 11.2 kilometres.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

There is no estimated time of opening and a detour via Highway 31A, Hwy 31, Hwy 3A is in effect, though it could cause an extra hour for drive time.

Additionally, Highway 1 is closed between Spences Bridge to west of Cache Creek due to willdfire.

In the Cariboo, Highway 26 is closed eastbound from Wells to Barkerville due to a wildfire between Pooley Street and Barkerville Highway that spans 7.4 kilometres. Drive BC said a detour not available, nor is an estimated time of opening.

 

