Wildfires, crashes impact B.C. Southern Interior highways

Ongoing wildfire strife as well as at least one crash have affected B.C. Interior highways and motorists are being advised by the province to check Drive BC before they embark on any road trips.

Southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway in Merritt reopened early Monday, hours after being shut down after a fiery semi truck crash.

The Sunday night crash blocked the route after a tractor-trailer smashed into the centre median and burst into flames Sunday afternoon. Southbound traffic was stopped at Coldwater Road for hours and motorists were waylaid.

Drive BC said that there should be an expectation of delays on the route.

✅CLEAR #BCHwy5 – Southbound lanes are now OPEN due to a previous vehicle incident between Exit 286: Merritt 97C & Exit 250: Larson Hill. Expect delays due to congestion. #Merritt #Coquihalla — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 22, 2024

In the Kootenays, Highway 6 is closed in both direction for a wildfire between 2nd Street and Enterprise Creek for 11.2 kilometres.

There is no estimated time of opening and a detour via Highway 31A, Hwy 31, Hwy 3A is in effect, though it could cause an extra hour for drive time.

Additionally, Highway 1 is closed between Spences Bridge to west of Cache Creek due to willdfire.

In the Cariboo, Highway 26 is closed eastbound from Wells to Barkerville due to a wildfire between Pooley Street and Barkerville Highway that spans 7.4 kilometres. Drive BC said a detour not available, nor is an estimated time of opening.