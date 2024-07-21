Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Downtown Kelowna Block Party celebrates local businesses

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted July 21, 2024 2:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue transformed into a block party'
Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue transformed into a block party
The cars have been kicked off Kelowna's Bernard Avenue to make room for the annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party. Sydney Morton has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The cars have been kicked off Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue to make room for the annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party.

Saturday at 11 a.m. the festivities began by closing two extra blocks of Bernard Avenue to vehicular traffic to accommodate the more than 15,000 people expected to attend. For the day Bernard Avenue was closed from the Sails on the waterfront to St. Paul Street.

“It’s important because it’s a community-building event, it also gets people downtown so that they can move around back and forth freely in the middle of the street, see some vendors they wouldn’t usually see and then get inside to cool down with our restaurants and our businesses,” said Mark Burley, executive director of the Downtown Kelowna Association.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At the intersection of Pandosy Street and Bernard Avenue kids and the young at heart could try their hand at riding a motorized panda.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just like a dirt bike, you pull the throttle and you just go,” said Rob Souch who owns Happy Panda Rides.

The day of fun for the whole family encourages people to come to Kelowna’s downtown core and support local businesses.

“We are the second fastest growing downtown in the country and that has to do with not only the addition of businesses and new ones that are turning over but we also have all the new residential that’s here,” said Burley.

When the clock strikes 5 p.m. the block party closes for another year, leaving only the blocks from Water Street to Pandosy Street of Bernard Avenue closed for the rest of the summer.

Related News

Sponsored content

AdChoices