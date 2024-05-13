Bernard Avenue in Kelowna set to open for pedestrian traffic

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna, B.C.’s, Meet me on Bernard program is set to start next week.

Starting Friday, May 17, Bernard Avenue, between Abbott and Water streets, will become an open pedestrian corridor until Sept. 5

To accommodate the summer-wide initiative, the 200 block of Bernard will be closed to motorists starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15.

Water Street will remain open to vehicle traffic, as will Lawrence Avenue, where it intersects with Abbott as a left turn only. Motorists are advised to watch out for pedestrians and cyclists when crossing Bernard.

A month after that, on June 26, Bernard Avenue will close from Water to Pandosy streets for setup, then by June 28 it opens to pedestrians and cyclists in the afternoon.

The whole thing will start to wrap up Sept. 3

On-street parking will be limited to accommodate extended patios in the 300, 400 and 500 blocks.

Temporary accessible parking stalls will be in place on cross streets near Bernard Avenue for motorists’ convenience.

There will also be designated PayByPhone 15-minute pick-up and drop-off zones along Abbott and Mill streets.

Nightly, from 9 p.m. to midnight, these loading zones will serve as taxi areas.