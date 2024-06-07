Thousands of LED lights recalled in Canada due to fire and burn risks

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of rechargeable LED lights have been recalled in Canada after several reports of fires and at least one death in the United States.

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for approximately 37,800 units of the motion-activated light bars that were sold by Good Earth Lighting in the country between October 2017 and January 2024.

“The battery can overheat and ignite the light’s plastic housing, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers,” Health Canada said.

The affected products are 12 inches long and have model numbers RE1122-WHG-12LF0-F and RE1362-RGB-12LF2-G.

Good Earth Lighting’s 12-inch rechargeable LED motion-activated light bar pictured here. Photo courtesy Health Canada

Health Canada and Good Earth Lighting are calling on consumers to immediately stop using these lights and contact the company for a free replacement.

Good Earth Lighting says there are multiple lights being offered as replacement options for affected consumers, who won’t have to pay for shipping and handling.

“After successfully registering with the company, consumers should dispose of the lithium-ion battery powered lights according to municipal electrical waste guidelines,” Health Canada said.

Any related health or safety incidents should be reported to the agency.

View image in full screen This photo provided by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows an example of a Good Earth Rechargeable Integrated Light being recalled on in June 2024 following a reported consumer death. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP

In Canada, one incident related to the affected LED lights has been reported to Good Earth Lighting as of May 17.

In the United States, where approximately 1.2 million lights have been recalled, the company has received seven reports of fires and one of property damage. One person has also died in the U.S.

The light bars were manufactured in China and Cambodia.

If you have the recalled lights, the company’s, website, goodearthlighting.com, has more information on how to get the free replacement.