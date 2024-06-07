Unemployment rate ticks up to 6.2% in May as job gains lag population growth

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s unemployment rate rose in May despite a gain of 27,000 jobs, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The unemployment rate now stands at 6.2 per cent, up a tick from 6.1 per cent the month previous.

Canada’s population was growing at a pace faster than employers were adding jobs, StatCan said.

Average hourly wages also accelerated to 5.1 per cent in May, up from 4.7 per cent in April.

The Bank of Canada said earlier this week, after reducing its benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than four years, that it would be watching the pace of pay hikes as it determines the pace of future rate cuts.