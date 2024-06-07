Menu

Economy

Unemployment rate ticks up to 6.2% in May as job gains lag population growth

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 7, 2024 7:43 am
1 min read
More than half of Canadian working moms worried about losing job flexibility, here’s why
WATCH: More than half of Canadian working moms worried about losing job flexibility, here's why – May 11, 2024
Canada’s unemployment rate rose in May despite a gain of 27,000 jobs, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The unemployment rate now stands at 6.2 per cent, up a tick from 6.1 per cent the month previous.

Canada’s population was growing at a pace faster than employers were adding jobs, StatCan said.

Average hourly wages also accelerated to 5.1 per cent in May, up from 4.7 per cent in April.

The Bank of Canada said earlier this week, after reducing its benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than four years, that it would be watching the pace of pay hikes as it determines the pace of future rate cuts.

Bank of Canada announces surprise interest rate cut. What does it mean for your budget?
