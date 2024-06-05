Menu

Economy

Bank of Canada to announce latest interest rate decision. Will it cut?

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2024 7:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'A look at interest rates as the BOC gets ready to release its latest decision'
A look at interest rates as the BOC gets ready to release its latest decision
WATCH: A look at interest rates as the BOC gets ready to release its latest decision
To cut or not to cut — that is the question the Bank of Canada will answer Wednesday morning as it announces its latest interest rate decision.

Forecasters are widely expecting the central bank to lower its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, which would mark the first rate cut in more than four years.

The Bank of Canada’s key interest rate is currently sitting at five per cent, the highest it’s been since 2001.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s GDP grew 1.7% in 1st quarter — What do you need to know?'
Canada’s GDP grew 1.7% in 1st quarter — What do you need to know?
Trending Now

Economists say the noticeable slowdown in inflation as well as economic weakness justify a rate cut.

Story continues below advertisement

If the Bank of Canada opts to lower its policy rate, it would be moving ahead of some of its central bank peers, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Governor Tiff Macklem is scheduled to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. eastern time to speak to media about the decision.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

