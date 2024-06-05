Menu

Canada

Comedian Rob Schneider removed from Regina stage during controversial show

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 2:49 pm
1 min read
Rob Schneider. View image in full screen
FILE - Comedian Rob Schneider was asked to leave the stage during a Hospitals of Regina Foundation event on June 1, 2024. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
American comedian Rob Schneider was asked to end his set early and exit the stage during a fundraiser for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HORF) Saturday night after comments and jokes made throughout the show.

The move came at the Four Seasons Ball, a fundraising event for the foundation.

The foundation said Schneider’s material did not align with the values of the team.

“While we recognize that in a free and democratic society individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider’s set do not align with the values of our Foundation and team,” HORF said in a statement.

Schneider is well known as an alum of the series Saturday Night Live as well as other movies and TV shows over the years.

Social media posts were shared online after the performance saying people were walking out during the performance.

After the show had continued for a while, Schneider was asked to leave by the HORF.

“We do not condone, accept, endorse or share Mr. Schneider’s positions, as expressed during his comedy set and acknowledge that in this instance the performance did not meet the expectations of our audience and our team,” the foundation said.

HORF said Schneider agreed to leave the stage immediately.

“An unconditional apology was offered right after to our guests and our community. We reiterate this sincere and unconditional apology today, for any offense caused by Mr. Schneider’s recent comedy set, at the Four Seasons Ball.”

Global News has reached out to Schneider’s management team for comment on the performance.

The private fundraising event was sold out and raised over $350,000 for hospitals in Regina.

