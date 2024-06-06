Air Canada flight from Toronto to Paris faces engine issue shortly after takeoff

Send this page to someone via email

Air Canada says one of its flights from Toronto to Paris on Wednesday evening developed an engine issue shortly after take-off and had to land back at Pearson airport.

The airline said flight AC872 reported an engine issue shortly after departure and returned back to Toronto. There were 389 passengers on board the Boeing 777 aircraft.

According to flight status, the plane departed at around 8:45 p.m. and arrived back at Pearson airport at 9:50 p.m.

“After the aircraft landed, it was inspected by airport response vehicles as per normal operating processes, and it taxied to the gate on its own,” Air Canada said in a statement to Global News.

The Greater Toronto Airport Authority said the plane was met by Toronto Pearson’s fire department after landing safely.

No injuries were reported, the airline said.

Air Canada said the aircraft will be taken out of service for evaluation by maintenance staff and engineers.

Passengers were then put on another aircraft, the airline said. The flight was then rescheduled for a 1:32 a.m. departure on Thursday.

This is the second time in about two weeks Air Canada had a plane leave Pearson airport and return shortly after takeoff due to engine issues. A flight from Toronto to Delhi on May 27 also had an engine issue and had to return to Pearson airport.