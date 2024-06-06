Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air Canada flight from Toronto to Paris faces engine issue shortly after takeoff

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 7:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Air Canada flight faces engine issue shortly after takeoff, returns to Toronto Pearson'
Air Canada flight faces engine issue shortly after takeoff, returns to Toronto Pearson
WATCH: Air Canada says a flight from Toronto to Paris on Wednesday night developed an engine issue shortly after take-off and had to land back at Pearson airport.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Air Canada says one of its flights from Toronto to Paris on Wednesday evening developed an engine issue shortly after take-off and had to land back at Pearson airport.

The airline said flight AC872 reported an engine issue shortly after departure and returned back to Toronto. There were 389 passengers on board the Boeing 777 aircraft.

According to flight status, the plane departed at around 8:45 p.m. and arrived back at Pearson airport at 9:50 p.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“After the aircraft landed, it was inspected by airport response vehicles as per normal operating processes, and it taxied to the gate on its own,” Air Canada said in a statement to Global News.

The Greater Toronto Airport Authority said the plane was met by Toronto Pearson’s fire department after landing safely.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported, the airline said.

Trending Now

Air Canada said the aircraft will be taken out of service for evaluation by maintenance staff and engineers.

Passengers were then put on another aircraft, the airline said. The flight was then rescheduled for a 1:32 a.m. departure on Thursday.

This is the second time in about two weeks Air Canada had a plane leave Pearson airport and return shortly after takeoff due to engine issues. A flight from Toronto to Delhi on May 27 also had an engine issue and had to return to Pearson airport.

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices