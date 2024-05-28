Menu

Canada

Air Canada flight from Toronto to Delhi faces engine issue after takeoff

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 1:17 pm
1 min read
Air Canada logos are seen on the tails of planes at the airport in Montreal, Monday, June 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Air Canada logos are seen on the tails of planes at the airport in Montreal, Monday, June 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Air Canada says one of its flights from Toronto to Delhi on Monday evening developed an engine issue shortly after take-off and had to land back at Pearson airport.

The airline said Flight AC042, which left Toronto at 7:44 p.m. Monday, requested a “priority landing,” as the return was not scheduled, after discovering the engine issue.

The engine was shut down following standard operating procedures, the airline said, adding that the aircraft are designed to operate with one engine and their pilots are trained to fly safely in such situations.

“The aircraft landed normally and taxied to the gate,” Air Canada said in a statement to Global News.

The passengers originally on that flight will be travelling to Delhi on a new flight.

