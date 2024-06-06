Ontario Premier Doug Ford to announce ‘renewed’ cabinet

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will unveil a new cabinet around 5 p.m. on Thursday after meeting with his ministers during the afternoon at Queen’s Park.

The premier’s office said Ford and Lieutenant Governor Edith Dumont would “swear in a renewed Cabinet” in a closed ceremony.

The Ontario legislature rose a week early on Thursday, with MPPs sent back to their ridings for an extended summer break. Cabinet ministers, however, were told to clear their schedules and stay close.

Through the afternoon, Ford met with ministers one by one in a room near his office inside the Ontario legislature, telling reporters to expect to “be busy this afternoon.”

Sources told Global News major changes could be announced in the reshuffle as Ford overhauls his front bench. Among those seen meeting with the premier were Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Long-Term Care Minister Stan Cho.

Sources also told Global News to expect changes regarding current Housing Minister Paul Calandra.

This is a developing story. More to come …