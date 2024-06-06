Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario legislature rises early for extended summer break

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted June 6, 2024 4:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Indigenous MPP makes history at Queen’s Park'
Indigenous MPP makes history at Queen’s Park
WATCH: Indigenous MPP makes history at Queen’s Park – May 28, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Politicians at the Ontario legislature have risen a week earlier than scheduled, with the house not expected to return until mid-October.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford ceremonially walked through the halls of Queen’s Park at the end of Question Period on Thursday to ask the lieutenant governor to sign a final few bills into law.

Inside the legislative chamber, politicians made their final remarks before returning to their ridings for the summer months. House Leader Paul Calandra said they will not return until Oct. 21, 2024.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The house had originally been scheduled to rise on June 13.

Calandra said committee work continue along with consultations on some proposed legislation even while MPPs are not meeting.

“There is a lot of work that will be happening over the summer to advance some of the priorities, not only of the government but some of the issues the opposition has raised too,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Opposition parties suggested the summer break was far too long and accused the governing Progressive Conservatives of trying to avoid accountability through an extended break.

Trending Now

“It’s pretty clear that Doug Ford and his government can’t get out here fast enough,” Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said.

She suggested that her party wanted to push to remove tolls for truckers from Highway 407 and some of the party’s private members’ bills relating to housing laws.

Ontario Liberal MPP John Fraser said an extended break “reduces the opportunity for scrutiny” of the government and its record.

“We do this because it’s important,” he said.

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices