Ontario legislature rises early for extended summer break

Politicians at the Ontario legislature have risen a week earlier than scheduled, with the house not expected to return until mid-October.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford ceremonially walked through the halls of Queen’s Park at the end of Question Period on Thursday to ask the lieutenant governor to sign a final few bills into law.

Inside the legislative chamber, politicians made their final remarks before returning to their ridings for the summer months. House Leader Paul Calandra said they will not return until Oct. 21, 2024.

The house had originally been scheduled to rise on June 13.

Calandra said committee work continue along with consultations on some proposed legislation even while MPPs are not meeting.

“There is a lot of work that will be happening over the summer to advance some of the priorities, not only of the government but some of the issues the opposition has raised too,” he said.

Opposition parties suggested the summer break was far too long and accused the governing Progressive Conservatives of trying to avoid accountability through an extended break.

“It’s pretty clear that Doug Ford and his government can’t get out here fast enough,” Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said.

She suggested that her party wanted to push to remove tolls for truckers from Highway 407 and some of the party’s private members’ bills relating to housing laws.

Ontario Liberal MPP John Fraser said an extended break “reduces the opportunity for scrutiny” of the government and its record.

“We do this because it’s important,” he said.