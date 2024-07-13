Menu

Canada

Bernard Avenue apartment fire on Friday was fatal: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 13, 2024 1:46 pm
1 min read
Smoke drifts from an apartment window that was blackened by fire in Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, July 12, 2024. View image in full screen
Smoke drifts from an apartment window that was blackened by fire in Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, July 12, 2024. Global News
An apartment fire on Friday night that had a Kelowna street blocked off for hours is now the site of a fatal examination.

Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Bernard Avenue just after 5 p.m., with eyewitnesses seeing flames coming out of one unit along the building’s east side.

The Kelowna Fire Department said the fire happened inside a second-storey unit, and that crews were able to contain the blaze to that suite.

Kelowna equipped with ‘game changer’ of a firefighting tool

On Saturday, Kelowna RCMP said a 42-year-old woman lost her life as a result of the fire.

Police are examining the scene and the building is currently cordoned off.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim and will be providing any necessary support services,” said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

“Thank you to the Kelowna Fire Department, Salvation Army and City of Kelowna who assisted in accommodating the individuals displaced by the fire.”

The fire department said the fire provided required crews to stay overnight to ensure no hotspots flared up.

The fire’s cause has not been determined, and 17 residents and several cats have been displaced from the building.

In all, the fire department had four fire engines, a ladder truck and a rescue truck on scene, along with a command truck.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

