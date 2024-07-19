Unearthing history at homestead of cowboy John Ware

Send this page to someone via email

The first-ever detailed study of legendary Black cowboy John Ware’s homestead is underway near Millarville, Alta.

A team of archeologists from the University of Calgary are meticulously digging at the site, trying to find clues and artifacts about Ware’s day-to-day life and ranching challenges he and his family faced in the 1800s. The land is currently owned by Steve Fisher, whose family purchased the land in the early 1900s.

Cheryl Foggo, the creator of a documentary featuring Ware’s life, says the dig is an opportunity for Albertans of African descent to acknowledge their place in the province’s ranching history.

“I walk this land, and I know I’m walking in the footsteps of people of African heritage,” Foggo said at the dig site. “That is a very powerful experience.”