Alberta wildfire threatening Chipewyan Lake community spurs evacuation order

An out-of-control wildfire in northern Alberta triggered an evacuation order for people in Chipewyan Lake on Thursday night as the blaze moved towards the only route in and out of the community.

The order was issued at 10:21 p.m. by the Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17.

“If you require transport, go to the Chipewyan Lake air strip,” officials said. “If you require fuel, go to the MD transportation yard.

Evacuees were asked to bring important documents and medications with them and then to register at a reception centre set up at the Wabasca Lakeview Sports Centre, located at 102 Opportunity Dr.

They added that the evacuation order was issued in part because of smoke in the area resulting from three different fires.

Chipewyan Lake is located about 450 kilometres north of Edmonton.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.