Former Winnipeg Jets coach lands with WHL’s Spokane Chiefs

Former Winnipeg Jets assistant coach Brad Lauer is going back behind the bench just months after parting ways with the NHL club.

After being fired by the Jets in May, Lauer has been hired as the new head coach of the WHL’s Spokane Chiefs.

There's a new bench boss in town! We are excited to welcome Brad Lauer to Spokane as the 16th Chiefs Head Coach in franchise history. 📰 https://t.co/s6QSo6yd9P#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/1OhFJGEY9I — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) July 18, 2024

Lauer is the 16th head coach in franchise history after the Chiefs were swept in the first round of the WHL playoffs this past spring. He signed a multi-year contract to replace Ryan Smith.

“I’m grateful and excited to lead a team with such a rich hockey history,” Lauer said in a media release. “During this process, I had great conversations with (general manager) Matt (Bardsley) regarding the organization, community and direction of the team. I’m looking forward to working with our players and staff to reach our full potential.”

The 57-year-old spent two seasons with the Jets under head coach Rick Bowness and was responsible for their power play, which was ranked 22nd in the NHL last season.

Lauer led the Edmonton Oil Kings to the WHL championship in 2022 before being hired by Winnipeg and was also the WHL coach of the year in 2020.

Lauer has also coached with the Kootenay Ice (WHL), Milwaukee Admirals (AHL), Ottawa Senators (NHL), Syracuse Crunch (AHL), Anaheim Ducks (NHL) and Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL) over a 22-year coaching career.