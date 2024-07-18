SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Wildfire prompts non-essential staff with oilsands firm to leave northern Alberta site

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2024 1:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfires threatening communities and businesses in northern Alberta'
Wildfires threatening communities and businesses in northern Alberta
WATCH ABOVE: (From July 5, 2024) As sweltering heat is expected to move into Alberta, officials are warning of increased fire activity. Fires are already threatening communities and businesses in the northern part of the province. Erik Bay has the details – Jul 5, 2024
MEG Energy Corp. has had to evacuate non-essential personnel from its Christina Lake oilsands site due to wildfires burning in northern Alberta.

The oilsands company said late Wednesday evening that the move was a precautionary one, and that the wildfires do not pose an imminent threat to MEG’s Christina Lake operations.

The company said production continues as normal.

MEG’s Christina Lake site is located about 150-kilometres south of Fort McMurray in northeast Alberta.

There are several wildfires currently burning in the Fort McMurray area, and Alberta Wildfire classifies the current wildfire danger in the area as “extreme.”

MEG’s Christina Lake site has a current production capacity of about 110,000 barrels of oil per day.

 

