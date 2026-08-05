Alberta ministry hit with charges after death of wildland firefighter

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Alberta’s forestry ministry is facing six workplace safety charges following the death of a wildland firefighter two years ago.

The charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act were laid on July 29, just a few days away from the second anniversary of Morgan Kitchen’s death.

Kitchen, 24, was killed on Aug. 3, 2024, while helping battle a wildfire in Jasper National Park. He was fatally injured after being hit by a falling tree.

The Calgary resident had a “bold and brilliant” personality, a nimble wit and an “outrageous and ridiculous” sense of humour, a memorial post circulating on social media at the time indicated.

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It said Kitchen was a much-loved character who gave the best hugs and brought “streams of adventure, joy and fun.”

Kitchen also served with the Canadian Armed Forces, having joined as a primary reservist in February 2020 and serving as an infantry private with the Calgary Highlanders.

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The charges against the Ministry of Forestry and Parks allege Kitchen’s employer “failed to ensure the safety of workers” by not adequately assessing and controlling hazards arising from dangerous trees, as well as failing to adequately establish and maintain an area excluding workers from a hazardous place or a place that had not yet been adequately assessed.

“We are aware that Occupational Health and Safety charges have been laid against Alberta Forestry and Parks. As this matter is now before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment on the specifics of the allegations or the legal proceedings,” Arthur Green, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Safety and Emergency Services, told Global News in an email.

“Our thoughts remain with our Alberta Wildfire colleague’s family, friends and co-workers. Safety is our highest priority. We remain committed to providing a safe workplace for our staff.”