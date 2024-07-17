Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peel Regional Police detail results of major firearms probe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2024 7:23 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Operation Chrome: Peel police seize largest number of illegal firearms in region’s history'
Operation Chrome: Peel police seize largest number of illegal firearms in region’s history
WATCH: Operation Chrome: Peel police seize largest number of illegal firearms in region’s history
Peel police say they have seized the largest number of firearms in a single investigation in the force’s history.

Police say 71 illegal firearms have been seized as part of the investigation dubbed “Project Chrome.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say 10 suspects were charged with 185 offences, including drug and firearms trafficking.

Chief Nishan Duraiappah says the investigation started in Peel region and then expanded into the United States.

He says the level of criminality revealed in the investigation posed a significant public safety risk.

Peel police say several other forces, in Ontario and in the United States, assisted in the investigation.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

