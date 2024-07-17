Menu

Crime

Nicky nicky nine doors: Surrey prank ‘frenzy’ damages multiple properties, RCMP say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 5:33 pm
1 min read
FILE - A person pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera, July 16, 2019, at his home in Wolcott, Conn. View image in full screen
FILE - A person pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera, July 16, 2019, at his home in Wolcott, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say multiple properties have suffered damage as a result of a “social media-inspired frenzy” of door-knocking pranks.

Police say there has been a surge of recent incidents involving the “decades-old prank known as ‘nicky nicky nine doors’ or ‘ding dong ditch.'”

Parenting Playbook: Why the ‘Egg Crack Challenge’ is no joke

But the age-old pranks have descended into harassment and mischief, Mounties said.

Police have identified some of the alleged pranksters and are looking to recommend charges. All of the suspects are teenagers.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“While this type of behaviour may not have started with malicious intent, the observed behaviour of these individuals speaks to a complete lack of regard for the prank recipients and their property,” Surrey RCMP Sgt. James Mason said in a media release.

“If the goal is to make yourself known, you may get more than you bargained for.”

Nanaimo man still recovering after being struck in head with egg
Police are urging parents in Surrey to speak to their teens about the possible consequences of getting involved in the pranks.

They’re also asking the public to call police if they see an incident happening and to submit any video they capture.

Anyone whose home is targeted is urged to stay inside and not to engage with the suspects.

Anyone with information or who has been a victim is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

