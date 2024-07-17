Edmonton police to hold news conference about woman who vanished in 2021

The Edmonton Police Service is scheduled to hold a news conference on Wednesday morning about a missing 23-year-old woman who has not been seen for three years.

In a news release, police said the last time Nicole Frenchman was seen was when she and another person — a female — were dropped off on 82nd Avenue between 97th Street and 99th Street in July 2021.

Even though Frenchman has never been found, police said they believe she was the victim of a homicide.

“Despite the fact three years have passed, we believe there are still individuals out there with knowledge of the circumstances surrounding Nicole’s disappearance and presumed death,” Det. Bryan Macauley said. “We’re hopeful that anyone who may have information pertaining to Nicole’s disappearance might feel more comfortable now reaching out to police, with some separation from when the incident initially occurred.

“Sometimes things change over time for a variety of reasons, and people may feel less worried about coming forward to police.”

At the time she disappeared, Frenchman was about five feet four inches tall and weighed 130 pounds. She had long black hair and brown eyes and several noticeable tattoos. One of the tattoos was blue and depicts a woman wearing a crown on her upper right chest. One was a dreamcatcher on her right forearm and another was a flower and a dollar sign on her right hand.

