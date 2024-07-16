Outdoor comedy festival cancelled after record-setting rain in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Great Outdoors Comedy festival has been cancelled after heavy rainfall deteriorated ground conditions at Harris Park.

The three-day comedy festival was set to run from July 19 to 21, with comedians like Bill Burr, Tom Segura and Bobby Lee set to perform.

Organizers cited “current conditions of the grounds” at Harris Park after significant flooding from the Thames River as the reason for the cancellation, saying it’s unsafe to proceed with the festival.

“Our team has worked tirelessly with the city to try and find a way for the show to go on, but given the current conditions of the grounds, we are unable to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone involved,” organizers said in a statement.

“The tremendous amount of support we’ve had from the London community since announcing our expansion into the city has been incredible, and we’re so disappointed that we can’t celebrate our first weekend there with you.”

According to Environment Canada, Monday’s rainfall set a record for London with 59.3 millimetres of rain, beating the previous record of 45.2 mm set in 1923.

Tourism London has said refunds for all tickets purchased will be issued automatically.

Less than two weeks ago, Rock the Park was slammed by rain, turning much of Harris Park into a muddy mess.