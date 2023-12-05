Bill Burr to perform in London, Ont. as outdoor comedy festival expands

Send this page to someone via email

Renowned comedian Bill Burr will be making his way to London, Ont., next summer as part of the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival.

The festival began in 2021 and is expanding from four cities to eight in 2024, including the Forest City.

The outdoor festival will take over Harris Park for three days, with Nate Bargatze, Gerry Dee, Derrick Stroup and more performing on July 19 and Bill Burr headlining July 21. The performers for July 20 will be announced next year, organizers said.

Organizers also say the festival has raised and donated over $350,000 to local charities across Canada since it began and that they are focused on hosting an accessible and environmentally friendly festival.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will also be stopping in Halifax, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Spokane, Washington, USA.

Tickets go on sale Friday with a pre-sale for the shows in Harris Park the day before with the code LONDON, Tourism London said.